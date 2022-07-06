Carlos Santana collapses from heat exhaustion during concert: Video

(CNN) — Legendary musician - Carlos Santana - suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan.

Santana was reportedly "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration.”

He was performing at an outdoor amphitheater about 40 miles outside of Detroit when it happened.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees Tuesday, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Santana posted on Facebook following the incident, thanking his fans for their precious prayers.

The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed.

The 74-year-old musician is expected to be okay.