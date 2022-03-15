Watch
Cargo ship remains stuck in the Chesapeake Bay

AP
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, Monday, March 29, 2021. Engineers on Monday "partially refloated " the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:22:19-04

BALTIMORE, Maryland — A cargo ship is stuck after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to try to free the 1,000-foot container vessel, called the Ever Forward.

Officials say it's not obstructing traffic and no injuries or damage have been reported so far.

The ship left the Port of Baltimore Sunday headed to Norfolk, Virginia. It's part of the same fleet of cargo ships owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., which also owns the Ever Given.

The Ever Given was the vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week last year, causing massive problems for global shipping.

