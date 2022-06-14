Watch
California Highway Patrol officer shot during traffic stop

Posted at 9:41 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 10:41:17-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded Monday night and the attacker was being sought, authorities said.

The officer was shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the Studio City area after stopping a car and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The suspect drove off but at a Van Nuys apartment complex, CHP and Los Angeles police officers found a car matching the description of the one seen before the shooting, authorities said.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

