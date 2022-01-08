Watch
Burger King worker fired gun during fatal attempted robbery

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Burger King sign is shown at a Burger King restaurant in Sunnyvale, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 08, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities in Milwaukee say a Burger King employee fired a gun during an attempted armed robbery, but that it’s not yet clear who fired the shots that killed a 16-year-old cashier.

Police are still investigating whether the robbery suspect also fired a weapon and did not say the co-worker’s gunshots killed Niesha Harris-Brazell. However, prosecutors have charged the co-worker with possessing a gun as a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, the 34-year-old male employee could be seen on surveillance video firing his weapon at the robbery suspect who had leaned into the drive-thru window holding a gun. Police say the robbery suspect has not been located.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sunday on the city’s west side.

The complaint said the co-worker could be seen crawling on the floor of the restaurant, collecting spent casings. A restaurant manager told police the employee asked her to hide the gun in a safe because he was a felon and could not possess a firearm.

Police say they recovered a pistol that was in the safe.

