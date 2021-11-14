Watch
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei placed in COVID-19/Reserve Protocol

Gary McCullough/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9-6. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Star Lotulelei
Posted at 1:59 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 14:59:18-05

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without another important member of the defense for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been placed in COVID-19/Reserve Protocol.

Lotulelei was the only member of the Bills to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Lotulelei has 14 tackles, including two sacks in seven games for the Bills this season.

