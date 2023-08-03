Watch Now
Buc-ee's to take legal action against impostor 'Buk-II's' after post goes viral

Ramon Montelongo
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 03, 2023
MATAMOROS, Mexico — Traveling to Matamoros, Mexico? A familiar sign for the popular gas station giant Buc-ee's might catch a few eyes, but don't fall for it.

It is a fake.

A viral online post shows what at first glance looks like the familiar yellow and red beaver logo.

Ramon Montelongo snapped the photo of "Buk-II's" in July and said construction was underway just 10 minutes south of the Los Indios Texas International Bridge.

But the real Buc-ee's store chain is not as amused.

In a statement to 25 News, the Texas chain said it fully intends to take legal action to protect its brand.

Buc-ee's General Counsel, Jeff Nadalo, said in the company's statement:

The Buc-ee’s brand represents clean restrooms, freshly prepared food, and great service. Buc-ee’s has invested heavily in innovation across the company to create and maintain these award-winning guest experiences. Accordingly, Buc-ee’s will not stand as an idle spectator while others use without permission the intellectual property that Buc-ee’s has cultivated for decades.

It's not all bad for the impostor Buc-ee's. Some online were quick to point out they were thrilled that truckers can finally stop in.

