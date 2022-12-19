Bryan police investigating early morning shooting, 1 injury reported

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting.
Around 3 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brittle Lane on reports of shots fired, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Police said one person with minor injuries was located and treated by medics.
An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
