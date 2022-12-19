Watch Now
News

Actions

Bryan police investigating early morning shooting, 1 injury reported

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 12:24:01-05

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Around 3 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brittle Lane on reports of shots fired, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said one person with minor injuries was located and treated by medics.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019