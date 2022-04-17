Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana said they were investigating the death of a young boy whose body was found in a wooded area in southern end of the state on Sunday.

Indiana State Police said the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found in Washington County by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area. A state police spokesperson said that the agency does not know the name of the boy.

The state police, which did not release any information on a possible cause of death, said it appeared that the child died within the last week, according to a report by WHAS-TV in Louisville, Kentucky.