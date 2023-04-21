Body found in Bell County bar ditch identified as missing Austin woman

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A body found in a bar ditch Friday just north of Temple has been identified as a missing 25-year-old Austin woman.

Tiera Strand had last been seen Sunday near the 400 block of E. 6th Street in Austin.

On Friday, Bell County deputies responded to the 1300 block of Berger Road after Strand’s body had been discovered by a “passerby,” authorities said in a news release.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Criminal investigators with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are working in conjunction with the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

“The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, pending a determination from the medical examiner,” the release said. “... We are requesting assistance from the public.”

Anyone with information should contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5442 or Austin Police Department’s tip line at (512) 472-8477.

