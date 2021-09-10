Watch
SportsNational Sports

Actions

Big 12 extends membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Big 12 Conference (Facebook)
Big 12 Conference (Facebook)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 14:15:55-04

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference Board has voted to extend membership invitations to four universities, effectively allowing them to join the conference.

These universities include the following:

  • Brigham Young University
  • University of Central Florida
  • University of Cincinnati
  • University of Houston

The Big 12 requires an affirmative vote of a supermajority of directors in order to extend membership invitations. All eight continuing members unanimously approved the measure.

Several institutional boards will hold conferences today to act on their Big 12 Conference membership.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley. If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019