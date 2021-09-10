Big 12 extends membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference Board has voted to extend membership invitations to four universities, effectively allowing them to join the conference.

These universities include the following:

Brigham Young University

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Houston

The Big 12 requires an affirmative vote of a supermajority of directors in order to extend membership invitations. All eight continuing members unanimously approved the measure.

Several institutional boards will hold conferences today to act on their Big 12 Conference membership.