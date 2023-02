HOUSTON — Beyoncé has posted her first promo image for her upcoming 'Renaissance World Tour' promotion.

The Grammy-winning artist uploaded the image early Wednesday morning, with no caption.

The photo, however, features the text "Renaissance World Tour" on the top.

Beyonce is seen riding a see-through horse similar to the one featured on her latest album.

Tour dates have since been announced and posted on her official website.

Dallas was listed for September 21 and Houston for September 23.