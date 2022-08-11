Beto O'Rourke slams heckler laughing at Uvalde shooting victims: Video

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN Newsource) — Beto O Rourke shut down a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the Lone Star State responded to a person in the crowd who was laughing as he talked about the Uvalde school shooting incident.

The following is a transcript:

"Nineteen kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for used in combat," O'Rourke said.

"Legally purchased, by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that is on the books,

"Ladies and gentlemen, that says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, A-R15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition,"

"You take that weapon that was originally designed for use in the battlefields in Vietnam, to penetrate an enemy soldier's helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead up against kids at five feet.

"It may be funny for you, (bleeping) but it's not funny to me, ok?"