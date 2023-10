From Baylor University

WACO, Texas — Baylor University will join City of Waco and McLennan County partners – in cooperation with the Waco/McLennan County Office of Emergency Management – to conduct a regular test of outdoor tornado sirens, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

The University’s testing period is from 10 to 11 a.m.

