Watch
News

Actions

Baby zebra spooked by ostriches dies at Disney World

DISNEY-WORLD-DISNEY WORLD
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DISNEY-WORLD-DISNEY WORLD
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 14:51:49-04

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A baby zebra died at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom after running full speed into a gate when it was being spooked by two ostriches Thursday, a television station reported.

WESH reported it spoke with a family who witnessed the incident and was told it happened after the enormous birds were released into the same enclosure.

The family said the experience was upsetting and sent the station cellphone video of Disney employees trying to save the animal.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our Hartmann’s mountain zebra that passed away yesterday, and we ask that you keep our dedicated animal care Cast Members in your thoughts,” a Disney spokesperson said in an email to the station.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019