Watch
News

Actions

Baby taken from mother in stolen car found safe

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 13:43:49-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A missing 1-year-old boy has been found and reunited with his family, hours after a man stole his mother’s vehicle with the baby in the back seat.

The Star Tribune reports police were notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday of the stolen vehicle with a child inside. An Amber Alert was issued around 5:15 p.m.

Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle and drove east on Lake Street.

At about 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn Park Police say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived they found the child was anonymously returned to his family uninjured.

At about 6:40 p.m. officers found the stolen vehicle unoccupied, a mile and a half away from the initial incident.

Minneapolis police are working to identify the suspect.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019