Are tornadoes covered by homeowner's insurance? Here's what you need to know

Those affected by tornadoes, or any weather disaster, will likely turn to their homeowner's insurance for help in recovery.

But what, exactly, is covered?

First, homeowners need to verify that tornadoes are covered under their regular insurance policy. For most people, they are. Coverage generally falls under wind damage, but amounts and exclusions can vary widely, so it's best to check with individual insurance companies for specific details.

Note that some disasters — in particular hurricanes, earthquakes and flooding — are not covered by standard insurance.

Once coverage is verified, here are five general things to know about tornadoes and homeowner's insurance, based on information gathered from the Insurance Information Institute:

1. Homeowner's insurance pays to repair or rebuild damaged homes. Most policies also cover detached structures like garages or gazebos, but for a lesser amount. When purchasing insurance, homeowners should make sure coverage is enough to rebuild in the event a home is completely destroyed. Also note that homeowners are responsible for paying the deductible.

2. Coverage usually includes personal belongings, too. Those are things like clothing and furniture. Some policies might cover these for replacement costs, while others will pay cash value. Outside, trees and shrubs are usually covered, too, assuming damage wasn't caused by disease, poor maintenance or related factors.

3. You may be reimbursed for food or a hotel stay. Generally there are limits to this coverage in terms of time or dollar amount, but it includes certain expenses incurred while a home is uninhabitable. In the case of a rental property, owners may be reimbursed for lost income due to tenants being displaced.

4. Cars are not covered. Tornado damage to vehicles typically falls under car insurance versus homeowner's. Those policies and coverage also vary widely.

5. Call your insurance company as soon as possible. The process to resolving a claim can be long and laborious, and there may be strict rules, including a deadline to file. Document everything, and make sure you understand all aspects of your policy.