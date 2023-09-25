AMBER Alert issued for little girl last seen in Farmers Branch

EDITOR'S NOTE : Like 25 News in Waco, WFAA in Dallas is an ABC affiliate.

From WFAA

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Police in Farmers Branch are issuing an AMBER Alert for residents to look out for a little girl that went missing in the area early Monday morning.

According to the department, three-year-old Aylin Elizabeth Umanzor Carcamo was last seen at about 4:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Springvale Lane, close to Josey Lane and Valwood Parkway.

Farmers Branch is a suburb just north of Dallas.

Carcamo is three feet tall and about 40 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown curly hair.

Police say the little girl was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with red and white polka pants.

Anyone with information on Aylin Carcamo's whereabouts should contact police by calling 972 919-1406 or by email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.