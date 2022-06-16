Watch
Amber Alert issued for Honey Grove teen

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 10:48:31-04

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Honey Grove girl.

The missing child, Kionna Braxton, was last seen at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 Block of Elm Street, wearing blondish/brownish braids, an orange and white cheerleading outfit and multicolored crocs.

She is described as being 4 foot, 11 inches, weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Honey Grove Police Department at (903) 378-2222.

