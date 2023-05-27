AMBER Alert issued for 4 Texas children missing since Friday

EL PASO, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued for four El Paso children who were last seen Friday night.

The alert for Aiden Williams, 16, Isabella Williams, 14, Audrit Williams, 12, and Michael Carmony, 4, says authorties believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Jennifer Carmony, 42, in connection with their abduction. She may be driving a red or black 2004, Ford F-150 with Texas license plate number BE88718.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

