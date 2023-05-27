Watch Now
News

Actions

AMBER Alert issued for 4 Texas children missing since Friday

The four children were last seen Friday night in El Paso
El Paso Amber Alert Breaking Background
Amber Alert Network
Amber issued for 4 children out of El Paso
El Paso Amber Alert Breaking Background
El Paso Amber Alert Suspect
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 11:21:14-04

EL PASO, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued for four El Paso children who were last seen Friday night.

The alert for Aiden Williams, 16, Isabella Williams, 14, Audrit Williams, 12, and Michael Carmony, 4, says authorties believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Jennifer Carmony, 42, in connection with their abduction. She may be driving a red or black 2004, Ford F-150 with Texas license plate number BE88718.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019