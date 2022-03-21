AMBER Alert canceled, missing 2 Texas girls found: DPS

Staff Report

PAMPA, Texas - An AMBER Alert issued for two young girls has been canceled. The two girls have been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Pampa police had been searching for 28-year-old Logan Reagan. He was accused of taking Rylee Reagan, 7, and Emily Reagan, 2. They were last seen about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence on North Wells Street near West Buckner Avenue in Pampa in the Texas Panhandle.

No additional details were immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY :

Police say the children are in grave and immediate danger.

According to police, the man is traveling in a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra extended cab with a Texas license plate. He is 6’1” and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Emilee is 2’6” and weighs 40 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, and orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Rylee is 4’4” and weighs 94 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, and grey Hey Dude shoes with leopard print.

Anyone with information should contact Pampa police at (806) 669-5700.