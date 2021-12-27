Amarillo police officer dies of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas — An Amarillo police officer has died of complications from the coronavirus.

Corporal Mike E. Sanchez, 45, died Monday morning, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Cpl. Sanchez graduated from the 74th Amarillo Police Academy on Dec. 2, 2005.

Prior to his death, he had served various positions, with his most recent assignment being a traffic crash investigator.

Cpl. Sanchez leaves behind his wife, Brandi Sanchez, and their three children, alongside two older children from a previous relationship.

"Please keep Mike and his family in your prayers during this very difficult time," Amarillo P.D. said in a statement.