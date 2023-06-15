A decade later, victims of 'Affluenza' teen push forward

WACO, Texas — The moments from that June evening a decade ago are still so vivid for Shaunna Jennings.

“I remember everything in detail. You hear people say, ‘Like it was yesterday.’ And you do," Jennings said.

June 15 of 2013 was the night her husband, Pastor Brian Jennings, was killed in Burleson, an hour north of Waco.

Jennings and three others were helping with a broken down car on the side of rural road, when they were struck by a drunk driver.

All four were killed.

The 16-year-old driver was Ethan Couch, a name that would become synonymous with drunk driving and privilege.

Still, despite years of national headlines focused on Couch and his "affluenza" defense, Shaunna says she's forgiven him.

"I honestly can’t put words to it, other than I don’t hold anything against Ethan. I don’t wish him harm. I don’t wish bad things for him,” she told 25 News in an interview this week.

She now calls Waco home and works in a local church.

Her children are grown, but she says their struggles with the loss of their father has been toughest to watch.

“I’ve watched my own daughter walk down the aisle crying because she didn’t want anyone else to stand in that place with her,” said Jennings.

