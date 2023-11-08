Watch Now
5.3 magnitude earthquake rattles western Texas

Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 08, 2023
(CNN) — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Mentone, Texas, at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake had a depth of about 4.9 miles, and its epicenter was about 22 miles west-southwest of Mentone, the USGS said.

The earthquake was felt as far away Santa Teresa, New Mexico, about 200 miles west of where the earthquake was detected, according to the National Weather Service in El Paso.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. CNN has reached out to the Loving County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Mentone is in a sparsely populated area about 75 miles west of Odessa.

