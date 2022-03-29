Watch
35 luxury cars seized in California fraud investigation

In this photo released by the California Highway Patrol are some of the 35 stolen luxury cars seized last week, worth $2.3 million in total, following a two-month theft investigation involving fraudulent purchases in Southern California, authorities said. The vehicles, including Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, and Porsche cars, were recovered, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicles were allegedly bought fraudulently from "unsuspecting local dealerships."
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 09:01:53-04

Investigators seized about 35 stolen luxury cars last week — worth $2.3 million in total — following a two-month theft investigation involving fraudulent purchases in Southern California, authorities said.

The vehicles, including Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche brands, were recovered Thursday in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, according to a California Highway Patrol statement. The vehicles were allegedly bought fraudulently from “unsuspecting local dealerships.”

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody, authorities said. He has since been released on bond.

As part of the investigation, officers also recovered a firearm and discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation with more than 400 plants.

