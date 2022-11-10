21-year-old man murdered, no arrests yet: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man.

It is the city’s 17th homicide of 2022.

Justice of the Peace William Cooke pronounced the shooting victim – Abkhir Abdel Neville – dead shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said Thursday.

Police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Officers found the victim had been shot and paramedics started performing “life-saving measures” before he was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to the news release.

Killeen police are asking anyone with information related to the murder to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

“You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip,” the news release said. “All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”

25 News will provide additional details when they become avialable.