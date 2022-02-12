Watch
News

Actions

20-year-old man fatally struck running away from car crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 14:55:22-05

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday.

The Star Tribune reports the man, whose name has not yet been released, entered northbound I-35 at Crystal Lake Road while driving south before 3 a.m. Saturday. The State Patrol said his car struck a vehicle head-on and then rolled onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof. The man then ran into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a semitrailer truck traveling south, as well as two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle hit head-on is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019