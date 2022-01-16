Watch
2-year-old dies in a Detroit apartment fire Saturday night

Detroit Fire Department
Apartment fire that happened off of Plymouth Road in Detroit on Jan. 15, 2022.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 16, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-year-old girl died after suffering heavy burns from an apartment fire Saturday night. Detroit Fire Department was called about a fire off Plymouth road in the 15000 block around 9 p.m.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Officials say that there was an adult in the apartment with the child. According to DFD, one firefighter was transported to the hospital after falling on ice.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but DFD has determined the incident to be accidental.

