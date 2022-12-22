2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in New Mexico and San Antonio

Juan Favela, 64, of El Paso, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, on December 13. DPS Air Support, Anthony (TX) Police Department and the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, who is affiliated with the Crips gang, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, on December 14. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Immigration Customs and Enforcement assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

In 2008, Sullivan was convicted of burglary of a habitation and theft and subsequently sentenced to 18 years of confinement. In 2017, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and received a six-year sentence. Sullivan was released on parole in March 2020.

Sullivan had been wanted since August 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest. Additionally, in February 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member by choking. For more information, view his captured bulletin [dps.texas.gov].

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 69 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 23 gang members and 36 sex offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website [dps.texas.gov] by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip [m.facebook.com] by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website [dps.texas.gov].

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.