2 killed as fleeing car hits tents at LA homeless encampment

Police investigators and members of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner set up a tent before removing the bodies of two people killed Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Authorities say a driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 09:26:57-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman, authorities said.

A man suspected of domestic violence drove off at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn’t chase the man but found his car a short time later.

Police told KABC-TV that the driver lost control, hit a curb and rammed into two tents on a sidewalk, killing a man in one tent and a sleeping woman in another.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

Police said the driver received minor injuries.

He could face manslaughter charges, investigators said.

