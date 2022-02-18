2 fugitives added to 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List'

Staff Report

AUSTIN, Texas — Two fugitives have been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Being sought are Michael Deray Johnson, 28, of Paris, and Christopher James Brett Clover, 39, of Wichita Falls, according to a Texas DPS news release.

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for each fugitive for information leading to their arrests. Tips remain anonymous.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety's news release:

Michael Deray Johnson, 28, is a high-risk sex offender. He has been wanted since October 2018, when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In September 2020, warrants were also issued for an accident involving serious bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

In 2010, Johnson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male. He was sentenced to two years in a Texas correctional facility. In 2014, Johnson was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to a year in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his right hand, left wrist and both arms. Johnson also has a scar on his right shoulder. In addition to Paris, he also has ties to Tyler. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Johnson’s wanted bulletin.

Christopher James Brett Clover, 39, has been wanted since March 2020, when the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for Clover’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and failure to register as a sex offender. Clover has also been wanted in Illinois since November 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2006, Clover was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois after an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years’ probation. While living in Illinois, Clover was convicted of multiple violations of sex offender registration. He was also convicted of two counts of unlawful restraint. In February 2017, Clover was released from an Illinois prison and moved to Wichita Falls.

Clover is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. In addition to Wichita Falls, he also has ties to Wilbarger County, including the city of Vernon. He’s known to have fraudulent identifications, and may use the name “Charlie Flynn.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested eight Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including three gang members and four sex offenders. In addition, $13,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.