2 construction workers injured after being hit by car in Bell County

BELTON, Texas — Two construction workers were injured after a crash in a construction zone, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident happened on IH-14 in Belton.

The construction crew was breaking down a zone on the inside lane of IH-14 — with marked orange cones — to reopen the interstate.

The accident occurred on Jan. 26, but the information was released Wednesday, DPS said.

A 2012 Toyota SUV, driven by a 28-year-old female from Temple, traveling west in the inside lane hit the two workers. Troopers on the scene said a Toyota failed to control speed.

"The driver of the Toyota took evasive action to avoid colliding with the work truck with the illuminated 'right arrow' activated," Trooper Bryan Washko said in a news release.

A 36-year-old female and 26-year-old male were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple for their injuries.

