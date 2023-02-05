Watch Now
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket

Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 05, 2023
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody.

Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant.

Court records show Gilley remained in jail on Sunday.

Police officers in High Springs, Florida found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie super market after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive.

The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since last March.

