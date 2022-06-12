Watch
18-wheeler crashes into empty hotel pool in San Antonio: CNN

Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) — Three people were injured early Saturday morning when a semi-truck crashed into a hotel swimming pool in Texas, CNN reported.

San Antonio police believe the incident was triggered when the big rig collided with a small black sedan on a nearby access road.

The impact pushed both vehicles off the roadway, crashing into a telephone pole and then through a concrete wall at the Hallmark Hotel.

The front of the 18-wheeler landed in the hotel's empty swimming pool.

A pedestrian who was walking along a sidewalk was struck by both vehicles and is listed in critical condition.

Two people in the sedan were also injured and they are hospitalized in stable condition.

San Antonio police conducted a DWI field test on the driver of the sedan.

