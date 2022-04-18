Watch
15-year-old girl stabbed to death at California high school

Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 18, 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death on a high school campus by a man in his 40s who drove up to the school and targeted her.

Police and school district officials say the girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School in Stockton in California’s Central Valley.

She died at a hospital. Authorities say a man in his 40s drove up to the school, entered through a gate and attacked before security and staff members could stop him.

The man was immediately arrested but a motive for the attack remains under investigation.

