14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead, 2 critical

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Las Vegas strip is known around the world and typically hosts more than 40 million visitors per year.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 14:41:22-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot Saturday morning in a hookah parlor and that one victim died and two people suffered critical injuries.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and that preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting, Koren said. Officers secured the scene and began rendering aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.

