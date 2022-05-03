1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Killeen: Police

KILLEEN, Texas – A 37-year-old man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.

According to Killeen police, William Jimmie Thompson was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m. after the accident occurred shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers who arrived on scene found a red GMC pickup truck and a silver Hyundai sedan with “major damage,” a Killeen police news release said Tuesday.

Police say the red GMC pickup was traveling west in the inside lane on East Rancier Avenue when the silver Hyundai sedan – traveling northbound and driven by Thompson in the inside lane on North Roy Reynolds Drive – “disregarded the red light and struck the pickup.”

“The driver and passenger of the GMC were transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries,” the news release said.

The investigation continues, according to Killeen police.