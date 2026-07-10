Motorcyclist killed in Temple crash identified

Investigators now say it was a Temple man who died in the collision of a motorcycle and another vehicle Wednesday night.

According to police, shortly aft 8:00 p.m., 27 year old Kaden Miller of Temple was riding a motorcycle westbound at the intersection of Logistics way and HK Dodgen Loop when an eastbound vehicle turned left into his path.

The vehicle and the motorcycle collided.

Miller was taken to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non life-threatening."

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call Bell County Crimestoppers.