Miracle on Blueduck Drive: Killeen couple survives after Tahoe crashes into master bedroom

KILLEEN, Texas — A local couple is counting their blessings and taking life "one day at a time" after a terrifying late-night incident on Wednesday, when a white Chevrolet Tahoe plowed straight through their master bedroom wall while they slept.

“It all happened so quick,” said the homeowner.

According to the Killeen Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Blueduck Drive at approximately 9:27 p.m. following reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence. The preliminary investigation revealed that the white Tahoe was traveling westbound on Newt Drive when the driver made an unsafe turn, lost control and barreled through a side fence into the backyard before smashing into the house.

The homeowners said they had been tucked into bed by 9:30 p.m., with the husband already fast asleep, when the homeowner recalled hearing screeching tires from the street and was about to get up to look out the window when disaster struck.

The forceful impact sent the vehicle crashing through the bedroom wall, pushing the couple's bed, scattering drywall and debris everywhere, and pinning the homeowner's face into the wall beside the bed. Both residents sustained minor injuries in the crash.

"The rest we're just taking it one day at a time, a phone call at a time, and we're just so thankful to be alive more than anything," the homeowner said. "We're just so thankful we walked away without a scratch, and I think it was nothing but God's grace that we're alive," said the homeowner.

With thick fumes beginning to fill the bedroom and the displaced bed blocking the usual door exit, the trapped couple had to improvise. They climbed out through the passenger-side door of the embedded vehicle and broke through the side wood fence to reach the safety of the street.

Once outside, the homeowner discovered a chaotic scene. A passenger from the vehicle was passed out face-down on the pavement, not breathing. The homeowner's daughter called 911 while the homeowner administered "rescue breaths" to the injured passenger until emergency medical services arrived.

The homeowner noted that the passenger smelled of alcohol and that the vehicle's occupants appeared to be young.

While the residents saved a life, police noted that the driver and another passenger initially fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information. However, law enforcement officials confirmed that officers successfully located and arrested the driver.

The Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash. The department will release additional information as the investigation progresses.

City officials have said the house is now unsafe to live in and that the family must vacate their home; they are now waiting for the insurance company to determine what their accommodations could be and where they are going to live.

The family has asked not to be identified.

If you would like to donate and help out, their GoFundMe page is listed below.

https://gofund.me/32580e64f

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

