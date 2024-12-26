USC and Texas A&M once had playoff hopes but instead will meet in the Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS — Southern California opened its season at Allegiant Stadium with a victory over LSU that set up the Trojans for early contention for the College Football Playoff, but instead will end the year where they started.

Texas A&M also had high hopes for a playoff spot, and the Aggies went even deeper into the season before that dream ended with three defeats in their final four games.

Now both teams face each other in Friday night's Las Vegas Bowl, not the setting either side envisioned but a chance for both to finish the season on a positive note.

“We're all still competitors at heart,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Any chance you get to come play a really good program, like we're playing a really good team, you've got to relish that opportunity.”

The Trojans (6-6) will try to avoid their first losing season since 2021 when they went 4-8 and coach Clay Helton was fired. Riley took over the program and immediately went 11-3 followed by an 8-5 record last season.

USC appeared to be on the way back to prominence after opening this season with a 27-20 victory over then-No. 13 LSU. But the Trojans lost five games in which they led in the fourth quarter, which is why they're back in Las Vegas and not potentially preparing for a playoff game.

“You've just got to stay consistent all the way through and locked in the small things,” USC safety Bryson Shaw said of the lessons learned from the close calls. “We learned a lot this year. It's been great for us in bowl preparation.”

Texas A&M (8-4) also was coming off a victory over LSU when it looked as if the Aggies might even be playing for a national title. They were 7-1 after the 38-23 victory, and at 5-0 the only undefeated team in the Southeastern Conference.

But then came the season-ending slide. “It obviously hurt,” Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York said. “Obviously, we wanted to be in the playoffs, but it's not how our story ended this year. So, hopefully, it ends the right way with a win over USC.”

The Aggies will be without defensive ends Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart, defensive tackle Shemar Turner and backup wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

“I think it was the right decision for each one of them, and the rest of our roster is here, so we're excited,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said. “I think we're in a really good place, and I'm happy with where we are moving forward.”

Homecoming for Maiava

USC sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava was a high school star in Las Vegas, and last season as UNLV's starting quarterback, he played at Allegiant Stadium.

Then he left for USC, though initially as the backup to Miller Moss before claiming the starting job with three games left. Maiava went 2-1, passing for 840 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I'm really bullish on his future,” Riley said. “He's a talented kid. I think he's going to continue to get better and better.”

QB change Part II

Similar to the Trojans, Texas A&M also made an in-season quarterback change.

Redshirt freshman dual threat Marcel Reed took over as the full-time starter after he replaced Conner Weigman in the victory over LSU. He has started seven games and has 1,572 yards and eight 12 touchdowns passing and 501 yards and six TDs rushing.

“I think they've got to respect him on that run side,” Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas said. “They might throw a couple of more people in the box, so I think that will open me up, too.”

Making defensive progress

The Trojans' defense improved noticeably in a number of areas under first-year coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Among the improvements:

— USC went from allowing 432.8 yards per game last season to 371.6.

— Average points allowed went from 34.4 to 22.7.

— Rushing defense went from allowing a 186.5-yard average to 140.4.

Going far West

This is Texas A&M's farthest trip west since opening the 2017 season at UCLA, a 45-44 loss. Until then, the Aggies haven't played this close to the Pacific Ocean since the 2006 Holiday Bowl in San Diego against California. No. 20 Cal won 45-10.