A Texas deputy was killed and another injured in a crash while transporting an inmate, sheriff says

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Texas deputy was killed in the crash of a vehicle while transporting an inmate, while another deputy and the inmate were injured, the sheriff said.

Deputy Charles Rivette died Wednesday night in Centerville, about 100 miles north of Houston, according to a statement from Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, and announced a Thursday news conference with Henderson to discuss what happened. Details of the extent of injuries to Deputy James Francis and the inmate were not immediately released, and authorities did not publicly identify the inmate.