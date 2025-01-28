Watch Now
Texas A&M's Aicha Coulibaly to miss remainder of the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M’s Aicha Coulibaly will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, leaving the Aggies without their leading scorer.

Coulibaly was injured Sunday in the Aggies’ 64-51 loss to No. 7 LSU.

The 6-foot Coulibaly had 12.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season. She was leading the Aggies in scoring for a second straight season.

Coulibaly, who played three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Texas A&M in 2023, has scored 1,675 career points. She earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches while playing for Auburn in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Texas A&M (10-9, 3-4 SEC) visits Arkansas on Thursday.

