Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nevada clerk records say Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license. Clark County records posted Sunday showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages. In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 15:21:40-04
