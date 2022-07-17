Watch Now
News

Actions

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

ben affleck jennifer lopez.jpeg
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photocall for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Affleck may be the one who put it there. “So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” a giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday, April 8, on her Twitter feed. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up.
ben affleck jennifer lopez.jpeg
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 15:21:40-04

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nevada clerk records say Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license. Clark County records posted Sunday showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages. In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019