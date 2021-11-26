Watch
9 injured when vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy in Wisconsin

Posted at 6:51 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 19:51:08-05

LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds." The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said 10 people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road. The release said that eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care. Their conditions are not known. The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving.

