Texas House votes to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering his suspension from office

Official Twitter account for the Office of the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, released a statement regarding the vote.
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 27, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas House votes to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering his suspension from office.

The official Twitter account for the Office of Attorney General Paxton released a statement in response.

