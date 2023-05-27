AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas House votes to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering his suspension from office.
The official Twitter account for the Office of Attorney General Paxton released a statement in response.
The TX House’s impeachment was based on totally false claims. After an internal investigation, the OAG retained an outside law firm to further investigate, which culminated in a report. The OAG offered it to the House, but they refused.— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) May 27, 2023
Read it here: https://t.co/SwQsawtO4m