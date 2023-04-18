Man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl now in custody

The man charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old Black boy in Kansas City has been taken into police custody.

Andrew Lester, 84, was charged Monday with two felony counts in the shooting of Ralph Yarl. He turned himself in to the Clay County Detention Center on Tuesday.

KCPD Andrew Lester

Lester is charged with felony counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The assault charge carries a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison. The armed criminal action charge carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years.

Police arrested and interviewed Lester on the day of the shooting, and released him pending additional investigation, which was expected to extend beyond the 24-hour hold period.

Lester told police at the time, he thought someone was breaking into his home when the doorbell rang. He said he took the gun with him to answer.

Police said Lester fired through a glass storm door and hit Yarl twice, once in the head and once in the arm, while he was on the ground.

Yarl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Thursday. His family says he has been released and is recovering at home.

Lester's bond is set at $200,000.