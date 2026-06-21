6 dead in Hill County "major accident"

HILL COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE, 10:15 p.m. -

Officials say six people have died, including two children, in Saturday's crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said the fiery crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. when a car attempted to pass another vehicle on Highway 171, crashing head-on into an oncoming van. Two adults and two children in the van were killed, and one child was sent to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Both people in the car were killed.

As of 10:00 p.m., crews were beginning to clear up the roadway, according to Hill County Emergency Management.

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Highway 171 is shut down in both directions south of Bynum, Texas after what Hill County Emergency Management is calling a "major accident."

Hill County Emergency Management posted the following information on its Facebook page:

Update 9:00 PM: All lanes remain closed.

Update 6:40 PM: All lanes remain closed

6/20 5:00PM - Major Accident, SH - 171 near HCR 3155 W:

SH 171 is closed in all directions just South of Bynum near HCR 3155 W for a Major Accident. Please seek alternate route and expect delays.

25 News has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update with more details when they are available.

