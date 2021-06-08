Killeen Police Department investigating female body found

Killeen Police Department officers dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. in reference to a possibly deceased individual found.

An unconscious female was found at the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle lying under a tree. Plastic bags covered a portion of the female's body.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to provide first aid, but were unable to detect any signs of life. Homicide unit detectives were on the scene investigating.

Currently there is no indication of foul play pending the results from the autopsy.

This is all the information available at this time and the investigation is on going.