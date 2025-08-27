UPDATE: S. Texas Avenue in Bryan reopens after early morning fire

UPDATE:

A 15 ABC crew at the scene says firefighters were leaving the area around 5:40 a.m. and no flames were visible. Traffic is open in both directions on S. Texas Ave.

ORIGINAL:

Early Wednesday morning, Bryan Police Department posted a traffic alert to Facebook advising the public that there is a street closure due to a large fire. Bryan PD said South Texas Avenue at the 1500 block is currently closed. Right now, police are asking drivers to find another route if you have to commute in the area.

