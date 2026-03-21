Texas A&M football begins spring practice as players adjust to new coaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football wrapped up its first day of spring practice, and players are looking to accomplish new goals while gelling with new coaches across the staff.

Spring ball Day 1

"He, he's, he's a, you know, a really good coach. You know, he prides himself on like sticking together, playing together, you know, last year we had a, we, you know, we had a lot of, like miscommunication, missed assignments, missed bus, you know, this year, he's trying to really trying to push the pace and try to keep us together and, make us all on the same page," Daymion Sanford said.

New offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins has not had much time to implement his scheme, but it is already clear Wiggins wants to increase the tempo of the offense. Running back Ruben Owens sees the advantages.

"I feel when you go up tempo, if you go up tempo every practice, you get used to it. Defenses don't go up tempo, all the time, so it, it gets the defense tired, more like, so you can run plays better and you'll be going faster than the defense not even set. You say, Hey, you're gone," Owens said.

It is also time for new leadership to step up among the upperclassmen. Sanford is putting his name into the mix vocally and with his play.

"I want to become a, a better leader for this team, you know, just a, just a voice for this team. You know, I did, I did a lot of great things last year, you know, but I, I kind of pushed that to the side and wanna, wanna, you know, build a good foundation this year. And I want to show, I want to show everybody, you know, like put their head down and work. If you work, put your head down and you, you'll get, get what you want out of it," Sanford said.

Even this early in 2026, the team is focusing on finding ways to finish the year strong.

"Yeah, Coach Elko was preaching us, preaching that to us all, offseason. We gotta finish, you know, it was like that also the year before last year. We was going good. We was top SEC. We ain't finished them last few games, and then we ended up just going to a bowl game this year. We, we didn't, we didn't finish as well, but we still make the playoffs, but we gotta finish them," Owens said.

The Aggies will continue to work the fundamentals throughout spring leading up to the Maroon and White game April 18 at Kyle Field.

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