Two Aggies compete for green jacket at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia — While the rain comes down in College Station, there’s no better time than to turn on one of the country’s largest golf invitations.

We’re talking about the Masters.

If you were planning on tuning in to the activities in Augusta, Georgia to see Tiger Woods compete in, possibly, one of his last Masters ever, or you just enjoy golf… there may be two more reasons to watch.

Two Aggies are competing for the green jacket this year.

Sam Bennett, a fifth-year at the Universitywon it all last August at the 122nd U.S. Amateur, earning him a spot at the Masters.

“It’s been incredible, a dream come true,” he told reporters in Georgia.

Aggies Head Coach Brian Kortan was by his side there and the duo will keep that trend heading into the weekend.

“It worked well at the Am’ last summer, so we’re sticking to it,” Bennett said when asked about Kortan. “He’s like my second father, I can go to him for anything.”

Then there’s Cameron Champ, a former Aggiewho left the school in 2017 for the pros.

This is his fourth appearance at the Masters, hoping for some better results surely.